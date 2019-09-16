Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,758 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $93,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,356. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

