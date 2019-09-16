Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) Director Sells C$5,440,334.00 in Stock

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) Director Iain Mclaren sold 112,870 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.20, for a total transaction of C$5,440,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,410,000.

CVE JSE traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Jadestone Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of $378.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

