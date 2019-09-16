J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) SVP Sells $52,936.90 in Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.18. 572,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,162. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

