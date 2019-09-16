J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 3rd

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $189.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.37. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

