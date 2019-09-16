J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,792,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 4,305,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 447,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,163. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

