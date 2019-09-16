iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 705,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $94.20.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

