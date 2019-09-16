iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 760,437 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

