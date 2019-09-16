iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 386,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

