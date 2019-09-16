Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.09, 270,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 185,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.