Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OIA opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

