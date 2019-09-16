Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,689. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

