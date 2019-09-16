Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.02, approximately 97,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 37,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter.

