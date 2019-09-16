Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $15.58. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3,397 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

