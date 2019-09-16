Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.12

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 3413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

