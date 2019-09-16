Invacio Price Hits $0.0055 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Invacio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Invacio has a market cap of $162,534.00 and $3,880.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00869191 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Invacio Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,420,513 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.