Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

ISRG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $522.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

