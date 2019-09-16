Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $70,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.82. The stock had a trading volume of 785,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,422 shares of company stock worth $82,506,746 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

