InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.
NYSE INXN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 318,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
