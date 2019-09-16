InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 318,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.