Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells 3,477 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director John Heil sold 3,477 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $274,683.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPX traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 707,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,702. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 174,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

