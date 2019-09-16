Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $140,433.75.

On Monday, July 15th, Lewis Levy sold 2,635 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $187,058.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Lewis Levy sold 7,353 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $510,445.26.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lewis Levy sold 2,700 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $91,732.50.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. 27,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,931. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

