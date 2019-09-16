Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) COO Sells 13,124 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 54.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 501,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6,480.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

