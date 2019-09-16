Insider Buying: Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Director Buys 745 Shares of Stock

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,384.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TSS traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $134.56. 1,389,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,612. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

TSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Total System Services by 119.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

