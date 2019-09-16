Insider Buying: PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) Insider Acquires £10,720,000 in Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) insider Eli Papouchado acquired 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,720,000 ($14,007,578.73).

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,807 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,787.47. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

PPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

