Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Innoviva accounts for 0.3% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Innoviva by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 42.50 and a quick ratio of 42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

