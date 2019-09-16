Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17, 216,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 500,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -2.46.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

