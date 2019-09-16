Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$9.00. The stock traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 5808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.59.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.