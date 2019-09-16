Indicoin (INDI) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Indicoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018653 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

