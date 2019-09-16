IMI (LON:IMI) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,062.92 ($13.89).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($13.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 987.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 989.89. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

