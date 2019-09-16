iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

