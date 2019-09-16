HSBC Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €46.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.06).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €45.36 ($52.74) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.29.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.