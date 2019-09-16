Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170.80 ($2.23) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

HZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Horizon Discovery Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 170.80 ($2.23) target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

LON HZD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 140 ($1.83). 34,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.49. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In other Horizon Discovery Group news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

