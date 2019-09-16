HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.53 Million

Analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report sales of $126.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.90 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $131.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $502.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $576.96 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $638.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

HPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

HPR traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 3.13. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

