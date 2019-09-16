Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Plans — Dividend of $0.28

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2846 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

CUBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

