Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.30. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 37,743 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.59.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Helloworld Travel’s payout ratio is presently 64.72%.

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.