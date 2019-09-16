Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.74 Million

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $37.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $38.08 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.20 million to $151.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.26 million, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $184.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

HCAT stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,008. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.