Head-To-Head Survey: China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (NYSE:OIBRQ)

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Mobile and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile N/A N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 128.66% 100.32% 41.50%

Volatility and Risk

China Mobile has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Mobile and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.64 $17.80 billion $4.16 10.28 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.01 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Mobile and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile 1 5 5 0 2.36 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 1 0 0 0 1.00

China Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Given China Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial does not pay a dividend. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

China Mobile beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

