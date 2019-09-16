Havy Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Havy has a market capitalization of $27,804.00 and approximately $24,206.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Havy has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00620421 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004705 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Havy

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,986,302,577 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

