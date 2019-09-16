Harvest Capital Credit Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,632 shares of company stock valued at $329,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

