Gulden Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $3,499.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including GuldenTrader, YoBit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00706440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 496,188,197 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

