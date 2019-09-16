Guggenheim Analysts Give NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) a $44.00 Price Target

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given a $44.00 price target by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 1,426,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.70. NetGear has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jef Graham sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $51,966.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,599 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

