Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research firms have commented on GH. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $74.98. 1,334,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.78. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,904,867 shares of company stock valued at $477,783,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

