Graviocoin Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $370,411.00 and approximately $781.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,159,643,139 coins and its circulating supply is 957,848,139 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

