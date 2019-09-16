Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 3,708,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,844,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $29,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,632.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Smith bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 859,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,196.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 247,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

