Graft (GRFT) Achieves Market Cap of $630,920.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a market cap of $630,920.00 and approximately $31,672.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00731233 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005149 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,279,886,442 coins and its circulating supply is 587,783,442 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

