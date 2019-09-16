Gossipcoin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Hits $30,565.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $30,565.00 and $16.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,963,543 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

