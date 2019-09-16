Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Up 4.5%

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35, 9,880 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 170,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

