GoldCoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $3,406.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00707472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.