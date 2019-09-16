Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:GORO) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72, 27,088 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 709,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.67 million.

About Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

