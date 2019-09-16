Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.20 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 98.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,000,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $72,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

