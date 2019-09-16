Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to post sales of $159.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $645.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.60 million to $662.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

Shares of ENT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,110. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

